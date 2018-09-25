Fundraiser set for Owen Galluzzo Wiffle Ball Park in Sewickley

The Owen “The World” Galluzo Wiffle Ball Park is taking shape on Water Works Road in Sewickley.

The people who want to remake a field on Water Works Road into the Owen “The World” Galluzzo Wiffle Ball Park are holding a fundraiser from 10 to 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Vita Hair for Life on Walnut Street.

All proceeds from the event will go to construction and maintenance of the field at 1 Water Works Road.

In August, Sewickley officials approved the usage of the field after 12-year-old Joey Coyle III asked Council if they made a decision on his proposal from July 10.

Council unanimously decided to approve the field for use as a Wiffle Ball field conditional on the borough incurring no expenses.

On Sept. 1, Fratangello Gardens began site preparation which required the removal of debris and spreading hardened asphalt as well as dry millings in effort to level the field. On Sept. 4 seven tri-axle dump trucks delivered enough top soil to cover the field with 4 inches of dirt. Next they seeded and fertilized.

The proceeds from the fundraiser will help defray the cost of this work.

The Owen “the World” Galluzzo Wiffle Ball Park on Water Works Road operates under the nonprofit, The Water Works Fund. All donation checks should be made out to The Water Works Fund, 836 Centennial Ave., Sewickley, PA 15143.