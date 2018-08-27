Free tree workshop set for Sept. 15

Monday, August 27, 2018 | 2:24 PM

Learn all about trees during a free workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Tull Family Theater, 418 Walnut St., Sewickley.

The workshop is being presented by Tree Pittsburgh, a group that’s working with the Quaker Valley Recreation Association in the planting and maintenance of trees at Bouchard Family Park in Bell Acres.

During the workshop, adults can learn about the benefits of trees, tree biology and health, basic tree identification, proper planting, pruning, and maintenance.

They’ll also learn more about a large-scale tree reforestation project on property maintained by the Quaker Valley Recreation Association. The session includes a light lunch.

Tree Pittsburgh is an environmental non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing community vitality by restoring and protecting the urban forest through tree planting and care, education, and advocacy.

For more information, email Joe@treepittsburgh.org or visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/qvra-tree-tree-tender-course-september-15-2018-tickets-42747290296

