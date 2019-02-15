Fellowship

Here’s what’s happening in area places of worship:

Beth Samuel Jewish Center

The center is at 810 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

For information, visit beth samuel.org or contact the center at bethsamuel office@comcast.net or 724-266-5238.

• 9 a.m. Feb. 16 — Torah yoga class with Jennifer Ferris-Glick

• 10:30 a.m. Feb. 24 – Torah yoga workshop with Jennifer Ferris-Glick

• 6:30 p.m. March 1 – Shabbat Across America

Blackburn United Methodist Church

The church is at 910 Blackburn Road, Sewickley Heights.

Christ Church at Grove Farm

The church is at 244 Duff Road, Ohio Township.

• New session of DivorceCare starts March 4. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Farmhouse for those going through seperation or divorce. For information, contact Susan at 724-242-0939 or go to www.ccgf.org/ divorcecare.

• New sesson of Griefshare begins March 7. Meetings for anyone experiencing a loss are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings in the Farmhouse Great Room. For information, call Susan at 412-951-9927 or go to www.ccgf.org/griefshare.

• MOPS Kids Clothes and More Spring Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8 and 9 a.m. to noon March 9, with 50 percent off red tags. There will be deals on clothes (infant to size 18), toys, books, games, sports equipment, children’s furniture, baby accessories and maternity items. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. For questions or to be a consigner call Jaime Dray at 412-491-7539.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

The church is at 222 Beaver St., Sewickley. For more information, call 412-741-4552.

• The Reading Room is open on the third Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Orthodox Presbyterian

The church is at 1419 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne. For more information, visit www.graceopcpgh.org or call 412-741-3430.

• Weekly Lord’s Day morning instruction begins at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship is at 11 a.m. and evening worship begins at 6 p.m. Sundays.

Grace Anglican Church, Edgeworth

The church is at 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth. For more information, visit www. edgworth anglican.com.

North Way Sewickley Valley

North Way Christian Community offers six locations across the Pittsburgh area, including its Sewickley Valley location.

Services for the Sewickley Valley location are held at Osborne Elementary School, 1414 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne.

For more information, visit northway.org or call 724-935-6800.

Sewickley Presbyterian

The church is at 414 Grant St., Sewickley. For more information, visit sewickley presby.org or call 412-741-4550.

• Club 345, an after-school program for grades 3-5, meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the Faith House. Parents are asked to check their children in and to pick them up. Kids will play games, do craft projects and have a snack. Contact Brian Mack at bmack@sewickleypresby.org or 412-741-4550.

• Youth Group, for grades 6-12, meets from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sundays in the Faith House. Students have time to eat, hang out and grow in their faith alongside their peers. Contact Mike Creamer at mcreamer@sewickleypresby.org.

• The Men’s Huddle meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Faith House. All men are welcome, regardless of denomination. The group focuses on fellowship and growing in faith. The current study is “Discipleship Essentials to Building Your Life in Christ” by Greg Ogden. Books will be available at the Huddle. Direct questions to 412-741-4550.

• Koinonia is a women’s group that meets from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Women gather for communion and a study. The study is “Acts for Everyone, Part 2” by NT Wright.

• Do you like to knit or would you like to learn how? Knitting for Mission meets at 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Faith House. This group knits items that are specific to needs in a variety of different mission organizations. All levels of knitters are welcome.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Nar-Anon, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous are hosted at various times during the week. Times and days are listed on the church website.

Sewickley United Methodist Church

The church is at 337 Broad St. For more information, call 412-741-9430 or visit sewickleyumc.org.

St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church

The church is at 2365 McAleer Road, Franklin Park. For more information, visit stbrendans.org or call 412-364-5974.

• A special children’s service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 24. Children are invited to do the readings, assist on the altar and listen to a sermon for young people by the Rev. Regis Smolko.

• “Being a Modern Episcopalian” is a series of small-group discussions led Mondays at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Regis Smolko on issues facing Christians today.

• Tai chi classes are held every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

• ESL Conversation Friends teaches conversational English to immigrants on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. New students are welcome, and volunteer tutors are needed.

• The church is collecting new or gently used winter outerwear for refugees. Donations of all sizes of coats, hats, gloves, scarves, etc., are welcome. The clothing will be distributed by the Jewish Family and Community Services’ Refugee & Immigrant Services organization.

St. Matthew’s AME Zion Church

The church is at 345 Thorn St., Sewickley.

• The church will hold a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Feb. 16 and 23. There will be pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, grits, coffee, tea, apple and orange juice. There is no charge, aside from a free-will offering.

St. Paul’s Lutheran

The church is at 616 Washington St., Sewickley. For information, call 412-741-8484 or visit www.stpauls sewickley.org.

• Worship is held at 8:15 and 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every other Tuesday.

St. Stephen’s Anglican

The church is at 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley. Visit www.ststephenschurch.net for events and details or call 412-741-1790.

• Weekend worship is held at 6 p.m. Saturdays and 8, 9 and 11:10 a.m. Sundays.

• Those who are suffering the loss of a loved one are welcome to Griefshare. A meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 19 in the church library.

• The Breakfast Club is a new program for families with young children to help facilitate connections and provide a space to talk about relevant topics. The entire family is invited for a light breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Feb. 23. After breakfast, children will be dismissed to age-appropriate programming and parents will participate in a panel discussion with seasoned parents on “The Balance in Parenting.” Register by calling the church with children attending and their ages. A love offering will be taken to cover costs.

• Current Sunday adult ed classes include “Seeing God” led by Pastor Steve Palmer and “Study on the Minor Prophets” led by Dave Wollman. Beginning March 10: “The Seven Deadly Sins.” Classes take place at 10:15 a.m. Sundays.

St. James Catholic

The church is at 200 Walnut St., Sewickley. For more information, visit saintjames-church.com.

• The “Banjo All-Stars” will perform during the St. James 55 Plus Club’s on Feb. 21 luncheon. Prayer service begins at noon followed by lunch and entertainment beginning at 12:30 p.m. Reservations for lunch are due in the church office no later than 9 a.m. Feb. 18. Reservations must include your name, the names of your guests, your address including city, your phone number, plus your check made payable to St. James 55 Plus Club for $9 for each member and $9.50 for each non-member. Place reservations in an envelope labeled 55+ Club Attn: Lil Yankello and place in the offering basket, drop off at the Rectory or mail to 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, PA 15143 so it arrives before Feb. 18. For questions, call Lil at 724-242-5826.