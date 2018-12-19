Explore Sewickley’s funding down, leaders making changes in 2019

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Tom Davidson|Tribune-Review The Explore Sewickley offices at 418 Beaver St. are pictured on Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018.

The organization that formed eight years ago to revitalize Sewickley’s business district and promote community events in the borough will do so with less funding in 2019.

The group, Explore Sewickley, also will be expanding its board of directors and may move to a new location, president Jennifer Markus and marketing director Alex Lancianese told Sewickley council at its Dec. 11 meeting.

Explore Sewickley will receive $57,500 from the borough in 2019, down $7,500 from its 2018 subsidy. The borough’s contribution is about 35 percent of Explore Sewickley’s operating revenues, which average about $185,000 according to the group’s tax filings as reported by ProPublica .

Markus and Lancianese didn’t indicate if or how the reduction in funding will impact Explore Sewickley, and Markus said the cut wasn’t a surprise.

What did come as a surprise to others — including borough officials and Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce members — is that the nonprofit’s headquarters at 418 Beaver St. is on the market.

Markus owns the building, which has been listed “for sale” since the beginning of December.

“I am at a time in my life where I am looking (at) simplifying things, and the climate is right to sell the building,” Markus said.

If the building is sold, it won’t affect Explore Sewickley or the group’s efforts, she said, noting the group had been at other locations during its eight-year history in the borough. The group would find another office nearby, she said.

“We don’t need as big of a space as we currently have and would hope to still be centrally located in the business district,” Markus said.

It is important the group maintain its physical presence in Sewickley, borough officials and Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce members said.

“We do appreciate a brick-and-mortar (Explore Sewickley office) being opened, and we have asked for two years that it be open on the busiest tourist day of the week, which is Saturday,” chamber of commerce Vice President Diana Kauffman said.

Explore Sewickley also will expand its board of directors from five to nine members, and Lancianese said the group will be seeking new members to serve three-year terms.

“We will be holding an education session on Jan. 10 at the current Explore Sewickley office and interviewing interested people through February,” Markus said. “We have had quite a few community members volunteer consistently for our events. We hope that continues and hope to have more talent from our community on our board of directors to help shape the future (of) Explore Sewickley and the business district.”

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.