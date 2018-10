Expect roving patrols, sobriety checkpoints this weekend in the Sewickley Valley

Friday, October 26, 2018 | 1:27 PM

The West Hills DUI Task Force will have extra roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints from Oct. 26 through 28 in the area.

Officers from Avalon, Bellevue, Carnegie, Coraopolis, Crescent, Findlay, Kennedy, Leetsdale, Moon, North Fayette, Ohio Township, Robinson, and Sewickley, will be taking part in these operations.