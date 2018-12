Expect roving patrols, sobriety checkpoints between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1

Thursday, December 27, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Susan Montoya Bryan/AP

The West Hills DUI Task Force will have roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints between Dec. 28 and Jan. 1 in the region.

Officers from Avalon, Bellevue, Carnegie, Coraopolis, Crescent, Edgeworth, Findlay, Kennedy, Leetsdale, Moon, North Fayette, Ohio Township, Robinson, and Sewickley, will be taking part in the operations.