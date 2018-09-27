Expect a police presence at Heritage Valley’s Sewickley, Brighton hospitals

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 2:21 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Heritage Valley Sewickley hospital

There will soon be an increased police presence to enhance security at the hospitals of Heritage Valley Health System, including its Sewickley location.

Heritage Valley has contracted for a police security presence with the Sewickley Police Department for Heritage Valley Sewickley and with Brighton Township police for Heritage Valley Beaver, according to a news release.

Starting Oct. 1, the municipalities will provide dedicated, on-site, municipal police officers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to supplement Allied Universal Security staffing, the current provider of security services at the facilities.

“It is our goal to provide the safest environment possible for our patients, employees and the community,” Heritage Valley Health System President and CEO Norm Mitry said in a statement. “Our historic relationship with both Sewickley Borough and Brighton Township police departments helped us to accomplish this goal.”

“The hospital is such an asset to the Sewickley community, we are pleased to have the opportunity to have a significant role in protecting the patients, visitors and community that utilize the hospital,” Sewickley police Chief Richard Manko said in a statement. “Our goal is to provide a safe and secure community hospital.”

