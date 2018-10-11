Esmark collecting for Hurricane Michael relief efforts in Sewickley

Thursday, October 11, 2018 | 12:21 PM

People in the region who want to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael, can do so during a collection from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Esmark Inc. headquarters parking lot at 100 Hazel Lane in Sewickley.

Hurricane Michael is the category 4 storm that tore through the Florida panhandle on Oct. 10 that’s making its way through the southeast.

Esmark Inc. is coordinating relief efforts by calling people in the region to action, requesting donations to be made and dropped off at the Esmark global headquarters.

The company is making an in-kind donation of a 20-ton truck, a driver, fuel and delivery of all donations received. The truck will be filled by the Quaker Valley High School hockey team and other Sewickley-area scholar athlete volunteers, and will leave in the afternoon for Panama City, Fla.

Items that are being accepted include bottled water, non-perishables, solar phone chargers, sleeping bags, generators, batteries, blankets, baby wipes and toothbrushes.

“It is imperative that we all do our part to help our fellow Americans in need. A case of bottled water costs less than $5, but if thousands of Pittsburghers rise to the occasion, together we can make a significant impact,” James P. Bouchard, Chairman of Esmark, Inc. said in a news release. “There is a major labor shortage in the trucking industry today, and we want to ensure that we’re doing our part and using our company-owned trucks and our company drivers to get as many supplies as possible to those who need them as quickly as we can.”

In addition, company donating 3,000 bottles of water and is organizing a similar effort from its office in Chicago Heights, Ill.

This is not the first time the company has stepped up after natural disasters. The company coordinated and delivered 120,000 pounds of bottle water to victims of Hurricane Katrina and organized a massive $6 million medical relief effort to support survivors of the earthquake in Haiti with medicines, supplies and medical teams.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.