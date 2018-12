Enjoy Sewickley’s Light Up Night all over again with this encore presentation

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 | 9:03 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Members of QV Youth Cheer perform on the Citgo stage during Sewickley’s annual Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Donning her Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer nose, Aria Casillas, 10, of Ambridge poses for a photo in front of a Christmas tree at Sewickley Public Library during the town’s annual Light Up Night festivities Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Light Up Night-goers watch a performance on the Broad Street stage during Sewickley’s annual holiday kick-off event Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Collin Dingman, 10, of Apollo uses the Santa Hotline outside Sewickley United Methodist Church during Sewickley’s annual Light Up Night on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Previous Next

Merry Christmas!

After you celebrate the reason for the season and unwrap all of your goodies, relax by revisiting how we kicked off the holiday season — with Sewickley’s annual Light Up Night.