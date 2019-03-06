Edgeworth to host glass recycling event

Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will introduce a series of “pop-up” glass recycling collection events in response to the sudden removal of glass from many of the region’s residential curbside recycling programs.

“Based on overwhelming demand from residents, local governments and the glass industry, PRC is announcing a new alternative for glass recycling,” said PRC Co-Executive Director Justin Stockdale in a news release. “This exciting new program will ensure that glass is not trash, even if it can no longer be put out for curbside recycling in numerous municipalities due to recent changes in waste haulers’ contracts.”

The first of numerous pop-up recycling collection events will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 9 in the Village Square Mall parking lot, Bethel Park.

Residents can drop off all colors of glass bottles, jars and jugs at no cost. PRC staff and volunteers will be on-site to assist recyclers.

“PRC is excited to introduce this new opportunity for glass recycling in the Pittsburgh area that will not only provide a solution for residents but that keeps the supply of recycled glass flowing to the mills that consume it as a raw material,” Stockdale said.

The pop-up glass recycling network is sponsored by CAP Glass, Owens Illinois and Straub Brewery in conjunction with several local municipalities impacted by recent changes in curbside recycling regulations.

“We commend the municipal governments who helped PRC develop this network for their strong commitment to recycling and leadership, and we thank Oxford Development, Quaker Valley School District and Avonworth Park for serving as site partners,” Stockdale said “PRC hopes to expand this service by partnering with additional municipalities who also recognize that glass remains a valuable commodity with vibrant demand in the regional/national recycled materials marketplace.”

All glass recycling events take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• March 30 — Edgeworth Elementary School, sponsored by Edgeworth Borough

• April 6 — South Fayette Municipal Complex, sponsored by South Fayette Township

• April 13 — Dormont Pool, sponsored by Borough of Dormont

• April 27 — Avalon Borough Park, sponsored by Borough of Avalon

• May 11 — Village Square Mall, sponsored by Township of Upper St. Clair

• June 1 — Avonworth Park, sponsored by Kilbuck Township

• June 8 —location to be announced, sponsored by Municipality of Mt. Lebanon

For more information, visit www.prc.org/glassrecycling or email glass@prc.org.

