Edgeworth students participate in annual costume parade

Friday, October 26, 2018 | 3:30 PM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review A student wearing a unicorn head participates in the Halloween costume parade at Edgeworth Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Second-grader Wesley Horton, dressed at Mario, participates in the Halloween costume parade at Edgeworth Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Students participate in the Halloween costume parade at Edgeworth Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review First=grader Beckett Stancil, dressed as an elf, participates in the Halloween costume parade at Edgeworth Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Principal Carol Sprinker and music teacher Erik Kolodziej lead the Halloween costume parade at Edgeworth Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Third-grader Nathan Miller gives the thumbs up as he participates in the Halloween costume parade at Edgeworth Elementary School on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Previous Next

From the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man to Chucky from Child’s Play, students at Edgeworth Elementary showed off their scary, funny and creative costumes as they walked around the outside of the school during the annual Halloween costume parade on Friday.

The parade was led by principal Carol Sprinker and music teacher Erik Kolodziej, both dressed in fairytale attire.

