Edgeworth students participate in annual costume parade

From the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man to Chucky from Child’s Play, students at Edgeworth Elementary showed off their scary, funny and creative costumes as they walked around the outside of the school during the annual Halloween costume parade on Friday.
The parade was led by principal Carol Sprinker and music teacher Erik Kolodziej, both dressed in fairytale attire.
