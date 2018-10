Edgeworth Garden Club helps improve landscape at Sewickley Community Center

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 10:30 AM

The Edgeworth Garden Club recently began an ongoing project at the Sewickley Community Center on Chadwick Street. Frantangelo’s Gardens helped choose and plant 5 Green Giant arborvitaes to start a barrier from the pollution and noise from Ohio River Boulevard traffic. The nursery school housed there plays in this back yard, bordered by the boulevard and this addition will provide protection for many years to come, according to garden club members.