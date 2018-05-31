Edgeworth earns distinction as richest town in Pennsylvania

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 2:51 PM

Realtor.com A property in Edgeworth shows the distinct architecture in borough homes.

Nestled in the Sewickley Valley about 16 miles from Pittsburgh, the tony municipality of Edgeworth has been named the state's richest town in a new study by 24/7 Wall St.

The median household income is about $154,000 — almost triple the state average of $54,895 — and the highest in Pennsylvania, according to the study.

There are about 38 percent of families who earn $200,000 or more.

Founded in 1904, the residential community has an abundance of trees, sidewalk-lined streets and distinct architecture. The median home value is $506,200.

Also, Edgeworth is home to one of the best-educated populations in the country, the report said.

With about 1,600 residents, the study found that at least 84 percent of adults who live in Edgeworth have earned a bachelor's degree or higher — the largest percentage of any town in Pennsylvania and the fifth largest share nationwide.

Among those who have called Edgeworth home is Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

The data looked at the median annual household income in every American town with a population between 1,000 and 25,000.

The state's second-richest town is Blue Bell, in Montgomery County, where typical income is about $130,000.

