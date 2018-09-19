Edgeworth church to bless animals at community-wide event

This year’s St. Francis of Assisi’s blessing of the animals in Edgeworth will be more than just for pets.

“Sewickley is kind of like dog central,” said the Rev. Chance Perdue of Grace Anglican. “So we thought about making it a neighborhood event and make it an all-encompassing fall festival with games, a bouncy house and blessing of the animals.”

The church will host its inaugural festival from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at 325 Church Lane in Edgeworth.

“It’s a very walkable neighborhood, and we want to put down deeper roots here. So why not throw a party for the whole neighborhood,” Perdue said, who has been pastor of the church for about a year. He and his wife and two daughters moved to the area from Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is free and open to all, he said.

“It’s just a way to celebrate the goodness of creation by inviting families and blessing even their pets,” Perdue said.

The event will expand on many churches’ tradition to bless pets on Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the Catholic Church’s patron saint of animals and ecology. Perdue said he has performed blessings of many different animals in the past.

The most exotic animal was a python, he said.

“That one was blessed from a distance, I’m not a fan of snakes,” Perdue said, laughing. He added a ferret to the list of the most exotic animals he’s blessed.

“It’s actually a pretty exciting thing because you don’t know what you’re going to get,” he said.

The event will have food, free treats for pets and giveaways from different area businesses. There will also be a bouncy house and other games for children and pumpkins to decorate with paint.

