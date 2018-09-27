East coast telecommunications business expands into Leetsdale

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 1:18 PM

Decisivie Communications opened in Leetsdale’s industrial park, making it the fourth state location for the company.

A telecommunications business with three sites across the state has chosen to expand with its fourth facility in Leetsdale.

Decisive Communications, ranked as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine in 2016, opened recently in a 15,530 square-foot warehouse at Buncher Commerce Park along Avenue B.

The company currently has 35 employees and subcontracts with about a dozen firms. It was unclear how many jobs would be created at the new borough facility, which includes warehousing, office and yard space.

Decisive provides services for multiple system operators like Comcast and Charter Communications, as well as for government clients and commercial retailers like Lumos Networks, Shentel and AT&T.

Earlier this year, the company expanded operations into New Jersey and upstate New York.

Employees at the new Leetsdale facility will provide construction and engineering services for clients in western Pennsylvania, western Maryland and parts of Ohio.

“Decisive’s new facility in Leetsdale will help our team grow,” said Timithy Harwood, CEO.

“We’re proud of the versatile and diverse workforce we provide our customers and this new facility positions us to increasingly strengthen our ability to meet their needs.”

Headquartered in Maryland, Decisive has locations in 14 states along the east coast.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tawnyatrib.