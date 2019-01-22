Cyber dangers to be addressed at Sewickley Academy program

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Phillip Little, educational outreach specialist from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, will provide an overview of the social media young people are using today and share tips on how to help children navigate it safely and responsibly from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

Parents and educators play a critical role in protecting children from the dangers of harassment, bullying and predatory targeting in the cyber world. Little will address password sharing, privacy protection, features of commonly used apps and ghost apps.

The talk will be held in Sewickley Academy’s Boyd Room in the Hansen Library. Parents, educators and anyone who works with young people are invited to attend. This program is a part of Conversations that Connect, sponsored by Sewickley Academy’s Department of Support Services and the Home and School Association. Events are free and open to the public.

For information, visit www.sewickley.org/conversations.