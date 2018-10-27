‘Click Those Heels!’ to benefit the Child Health Association of Sewickley

The cast of “Click Those Heels!” hams it up for the camera at a rehearsal.

A Sewickley nonprofit is taking a trip down the yellow brick road as part of a biennial event to raise money for children’s organizations in Western Pennsylvania.

The Child Health Association of Sewickley is putting on “Click Those Heels!” — a take on the classic “Wizard of Oz” — Nov. 15 and 16 at the Edgeworth Club.

A black-tie optional gala, Ruby Slipper Romp, will highlight the final performance Nov. 17.

Member Marguerite Park wrote and directs the play, which she said has a Sewickley spin. The cast consists of past and present members of the all-women’s organization, their husbands and friends.

Park, who followed her mother as writer, said it is the sixth show. Among previous presentations were “The Family Addams” in 2016 and “I Love Rock and Roll” in 2014.

Ball chair Janice Patz said the event builds camaraderie while raising money for a good cause.

“(It) is an all-hands-on-deck endeavor for us,” she said. “The event is an opportunity for every member to volunteer and showcase their talent, whether it be (writing), acting, set design, costumes, decorations, event planning, (public relations), fundraising or even (something) outside of their wheelhouse—like a role in the play.”

It is one of two main fundraisers for the organization, which donates close to $100,000 to charities each year.

Board president Sarah Kenny said in its 95-year history, the association has given more than $4.5 million.

“We hope to continue for many more years,” she said.

The Laughlin Children’s Center in Sewickley has been among beneficiaries.

“Child Health Association has been a pillar of strength for 25 years, helping the center’s clients most in need,” executive director Ann Felter said.

Tickets to the public performances are $20 for adults and $15 for children. They may be purchased by calling Julia at 412-741-0237.

Tickets to the gala are $150 and available at child healthassociation.org.

An Earth, Wind & Fire tribute band will perform at the gala and a silent auction will also be held.

Karen Kadilak is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.