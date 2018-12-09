Check out what’s happening at the Sewickley Public Library

Sunday, December 9, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Chris Pastrick/Tribune-Review The Sewickley Public Library is on Thorn Street.

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Children’s programs

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers will be held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.

• A block party for newborns through age 6, with an adult, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Develop hand-eye coordination and learn STEAM concepts.

Teen programs for grades 6—12

• Gaming Wednesday will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. every week. No registration required.

• Anime Club will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 18. Newcomers are welcome. No registration required.

Adult programs

• Let’s Talk About Murder: A True Crime Discussion Group will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 17. This month’s theme is “holidays.” Open to adults 21 and older.

• The Senior iPad/iPhone Club, for those interested in learning more about the Apple devices, will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19. Bring your device if you already own one.

• A new Senior Android/Tablet Club, for those who want to learn more about Android devices, will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Dec. 19.

• A reiki session is held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. every Friday. Learn about therapeutic touch an experience a peaceful session.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Book groups

• The Get Lit Book Club will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Azul Bar Y Cantina in Leetsdale. This month’s title is “The House of Broken Angels” by Luis Alberto Urrea. For those 21 and older.

• The Brown Bag Book Group, led by Rosa Lamour Dorman and librarian Mary Jean Voigt, will meet from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20. This month’s book is “Call the Midwife: A Memoir of Birth, Joy and Hard Times” by Jennifer Worth.

Story times

• Story time chess for ages 4-5 will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Each week, participants will learn about a different piece and why it moves the way it does.

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. • Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.

• Two-Year-Old story time will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. For 2-year-olds and an adult. No older children.