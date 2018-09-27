Celebrate Ambridge’s religious heritage on Friday and Saturday

Thursday, September 27, 2018 | 9:39 AM

Trinity School of Ministry Chapel in Ambridge

The Ambridge Fall Festival of Churches will be held Friday and Saturday.

The festivities begin Friday evening when a three-hour historical church bus tour will be held. Registration will be at 6 p.m. at the Trinity School for Ministry, 311 11th St. Tickets for the tour are $10 and attendance is limited at 100.

The tour will go from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and include stops at New Hope, Holy Trinity, St. John the Baptist and The Trinity School of Ministry Chapel. Refreshments will be provided.

On Saturday, there will be a parade at 11 a.m. on Merchant Street from 16th Street to P.J. Caul Park at 11th Street.

From noon to 7 p.m. there will be performances from local church groups, food, and other activities.

The schedule of performers include as follows:

Noon — Ambridge Steel Drums presented by Ambridge Area School District

12:45 p.m. — The Tamburitzans presented by Good Samaritan Roman Catholic Church

1:15 p.m. — Hellenic Dancers presented by Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

1:45 p.m. — James Tobin and the Dewey Decimators presented by Sts’. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church

2:45 p.m. — Fred Kelleher presented by First Baptist Church

3:30 p.m. — Adult Choir presented by Ambridge Christian Missionary Alliance

4:15 p.m. — TBA presented by United Presbyterian Church

5:00 p.m. — Meg Smith presented by United Presbyterian Church

6:00 p.m. — Holly Mathias presented by First Missionary Baptist Church

The festival is sponsored by the borough and the Ambridge Regional Chamber of Commerce.

