‘Breakfast Club’ launched for families with young children

Sunday, January 20, 2019 | 6:03 AM

“The Breakfast Club” is a new program at St. Stephen’s Anglican Church, Sewickley, for families with young children.

The purpose is to help facilitate connections and provide a space to talk about relevant topics to families.

The entire family is invited for a light breakfast together, beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 23. After breakfast, children will be dismissed to age-appropriate programming and parents will participate in a panel discussion with seasoned parents. The topic will be “The Balance in Parenting.” Panelists will discuss how they balanced parenting, work, marriage, family and more.

Register by calling the church at 412-741-1790 with names and children attending and their ages. Visit www.ststephenschurch.net for more information.