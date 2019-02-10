Bibliophiles wanted: Sunday is Sewickley library’s $5 bag sale

Sunday, February 10, 2019 | 6:03 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

Friends of Sewickley Public Library’s Book Sale ends today with a $5-fill-a-bag sale.

Tables are filled with numerous genres, including fiction, poetry, cookbooks, children’s, biography, history and more.

Hours are from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at the Sewickley Public Library 500 Thorn St., Sewickley.

Friends of the library enhance and support the library’s resources, and support programs like Battle of the Books and new iPad kiosks.

Call 412-741-6920 with questions.