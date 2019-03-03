Banjo All-Stars to perform

Sunday, March 3, 2019 | 6:00 AM

The Banjo All-Stars will perform a medley of musical excerpts with two 4-string banjos for the St. James 55 Plus Club’s March 21 luncheon. Prayer service begins at noon followed by lunch and entertainment at 12:30 p.m.

Reservations for lunch are due in the church office no later than 9 a.m. March 18.

Reservations must include name, the names of guests, address including city, phone number and check made payable to St. James 55 Plus Club for $9 for each member and/or$9.50 for each non-member. Place reservations in an envelope labeled 55+ Club Attn: Lil Yankello and place in the offering basket, drop off at the rectory or mail to 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, PA 15143 so it arrives before the 18th.

For questions, call Lil at 724-242-5826.

Tags:Sewickley