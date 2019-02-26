B Gourmet closes its doors in Sewickley

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 1:23 PM

Rachel LaBar | Tribune-Review

B Gourmet at 428 Beaver St. in Sewickley has closed.

Owners Chris and Jenn Bonfili posted a sign on the eatery’s doors, inviting patrons to visit their new business, Bonfire Food & Drink, at 2100 East Carson St. on the South Side.

“It is with great sadness but excitement for the future that we announce the closing of our doors after eight great years of business in Sewickley,” the sign reads. “We have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the Sewickley community and will miss all of you dearly.”

According to the restaurant’s website, Chef Chris Bonfili is a North Hills native who specializes in fusing Mediterranean, Southwestern, Asian and New American cuisine.

Tags:Sewickley