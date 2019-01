Author James Charlesworth to hold event at Penguin Bookshop

Author James Charlesworth will present his first novel, “The Patricide of George Benjamin Hill,” from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Penguin Bookshop.

Charlesworth, the recipient of a Martin Dibner Fellowship from the Maine Community Foundation, is a Pennsylvania native. To be released Jan. 15, the literary suspense novel is also a family saga.

Call 412-741-3838 for reservations.