Author examines Civil War letters for Sewickley Valley Historical Society

Monday, March 18, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Carleton Young spoke to an audience of about 50 people at the Old Sewickley Post Office on March 14. Young authored a book after discovering Civil War-era letters in an attic. Carleton Young spoke to an audience of about 50 people at the Old Sewickley Post Office on March 14. Young authored a book after discovering Civil War-era letters in an attic.

As he cleared out his parents’ Churchill attic following their death nearly a decade ago, Carleton Young found an old wooden box filled with treasures: Letters written by two soldiers from the Civil War.

For Young, a lover of history who taught the subject at Thomas Jefferson High School in the West Jefferson Hills School District for 37 years, this was an exciting discovery.

There were 250 letters in the box from the soldiers detailing their accounts of war, their feelings before and after battles and their first-hand accounts of each fight.

“It was quite the find,” Young, 67, of Castle Shannon, told an audience of about 50 people at the Old Sewickley Post Office on March 14.

His talk, during which he shared insights on his book, “Voices from the Attic: The Williamstown Boys in the Civil War,” was the first of three spring lectures planned at the Sewickley Valley Historical Society.

The historical society typically brings in six to eight speakers a year on a variety of subjects, President Harton Semple Jr. said.

“They’re stimulating and well worth attending,” he said.

For Young, who has a master’s degree in history from Ohio University and a doctorate in history of education from the University of Pittsburgh, finding the letters — which were still in their original envelopes — was just the starting point of his journey.

He wanted to know: How did these get here? And who were these soldiers?

While he might know history, he didn’t know a great deal about the Civil War. So, Young sought the help of friends and Keystone Oaks teachers Edd Hale and Bill Lutz.

The three of them, along with Young and Hale’s wives, began meeting weekly to read and document the letters.

That wasn’t an easy task. The letters were cross-written, in an effort to save paper. That means, once the soldier was done writing in one direction on the page, they would write over their own writing in another direction.

“It took us several years to get through all of the letters once,” he said. Then, the group went back through them again, because they were more familiar with the writing by then.

The letters were written by soldiers and brothers Henry and Francis Martin, who were members of the Vermont Brigade, Sixth Corp. who were from Williamstown, Vermont.

Young and his wife traveled to the battlefields where the brothers had fought and spoke with park rangers and historians about the letters.

They visited Williamstown and found the Martin’s family home, the front of which is now a nursing home, and the entry area still decorated like it was in the Civil War era.

“It’s really been fascinating as we went through all of this,” Young said.

He detailed for the audience the soldiers’ journey through the war in their own words. The brothers talked about sickness in their camps and fears before battle.

It was a view of the Civil War and each battle from their eyes, up until Henry’s death in the war, and Francis’ loss of a leg.

In early 2016, Young released “Voices from the Attic” which tells the story of the brothers. The book is available for purchase at amazon.com.

Young, who retired from teaching in 2012, said he has found his next calling.

“For a history teacher to find (the letters), it was meant to be,” said Young, who believes the letters were saved by the father of Henry and Francis, who remarried later in life. His new wife invited her daughter to live with them, and that woman married Young’s grandfather.

Since the release of the book, Young has given more than 150 talks in nine states, including two book tours in New England. A third book tour is planned in New England in September.

Tags:Sewickley