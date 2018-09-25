Aspiring author, a Sewickley native, seeks to empower women, other writers

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Ever since working at the Sewickley Public Library as a teenager, Christina Leeman, 43, wanted to become a published author.

Leeman, who was raised in Sew­ickley, is now close to making that dream a reality.

Earlier this year, she enrolled in an intensive self-publishing program through a Pittsburgh-based consultancy called Truth2RenewHearts Publishing, which works specifically with Christian women authors like Leeman.

“She was looking to write a book that really addressed healthy relationships and helping women understand their worth and value and make good choices when it comes to love, relationships and sex. So she enrolled in our book camp, and I was her book coach, helping her write her book in 60 days,” said Teresa Hunt, chief publishing officer at Truth2RenewHearts.

Leeman and Hunt worked closely on the book, which Leeman said she finished writing in March. She still needs to settle on a title and wants to release the book in the near future, through a traditional publishing company.

Although she wrote most of the book in a couple of months, the inspiration for it came over the course of several years. Leeman, who currently resides in Moon Township, spent six years volunteering at a pregnancy care center while living in southern Maryland.

“Volunteering and helping these women from all walks of life was just really inspiring, and I wanted to help, it made me want to help even more. I didn’t realize how many women were hurting,” Leeman said.

In addition to helping women pursue healthier relationships, Leeman wants to give back in another way: by giving other writers in the Sewickley Valley region an opportunity to develop their craft.

While attending the St. David’s Christian Writers’ Conference in Grove City in June, Leeman met one of the keynote speakers, Eva Marie Everson, who gave her information about an international organization that offers Christian writers a forum to critique each other’s work.

After doing more research, Leeman discovered that the organization, called Word Weavers, had many chapters throughout the United States but none in Pennsylvania. Leeman is now working with a Word Weavers mentor to start a local chapter at St. Matthews AME Zion Church in Sewickley.

“Word Weavers offers two key benefits: encouragement and professionalism. Feedback is always given to build up, never to tear down. Thus, brand new writers need not fear being in the same group with more experienced writers,” David Brannock, Leeman’s mentor, said in an email.

The first Word Weavers meeting at St. Matthews will take place on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., according to information Leeman provided to the Sewickley Herald.

At Word Weavers meetings, writers critique each other’s work through the sandwich method. As Leeman explained it, each writer receives a critique, as well as two things other group members like about their writing.

As chapter president, Leeman emphasized that writers of all levels are welcome. She encourages those interested in joining Word Weavers to contact her through email, at loveswayhealth@gmail.com.

Brannock expressed excitement about the opportunities a Word Weavers chapter in Sewickley can offer to writers.

“The prayers and support by the other members will spur them to press on and not quit when the writing gets hard. The monthly deadlines to submit their next piece for critique will provide accountability. A year from now I predict that, regardless of their current experience level, everyone who joins this chapter will be amazed at how much their writing has grown and improved,” Brannock said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.