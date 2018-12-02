As Advent begins, the reason for the season is evident at churches in Sewickley

Sunday, December 2, 2018 | 6:03 AM

It’s the first Sunday of Advent, the spiritual time of preparation for Christmas, and that means the churches in Sewickey are ready to celebrate the reason for the season and for our Jewish neighbors, sundown tonight also marks the start of Chanukah.

At St. James Catholic Church, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, the concert series Music Plus will present The Pittsburgh Symphony Brass at 6:30 p.m. in “A Christmas Concert: Music for McGuire.”

They will perform music for the Christmas season in a 50-minute concert for the whole family to attend. All free-will proceeds from this annual concert will benefit McGuire Memorial Home of New Brighton, which lovingly cares for those with severe disabilities. A 6 p.m. pre-concert will feature Quaker Valley musicians, directed by Chris Burgh. After the concerts, a finger-food reception will be provided in the gathering space. The concert and reception are underwritten by Sam and Judith Spanos.

It sounds like it will be a treat for the ears and soul Remember, there are only 23 sleeps until Christmas after tonight.

Here’s a roundup of other faith-based events in the Sewickley Valley in the coming days:

Beth Samuel Jewish Center

The center is at 810 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

For information, visit bethsamuel.org or contact the center at bethsamuel office@comcast.net or 724-266-5238.

• 10 a.m. Dec. 2, Chanukah party and latke luncheon.

• 10 a.m. Dec. 4, Toddler Tuesday.

• 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, First Friday Family Shabbat Service and Chanukah celebrations with PJ Library.

• 6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Sisterhood Book Club and potluck dinner.

Please contact the office or visit bethsamuel.org for more information and to RSVP.

Blackburn United Methodist Church

The church is at 910 Blackburn Road, Sewickley Heights.

• Coffee Time, 8:45 a.m. Sundays prior to worship service.

Christ Church at Grove Farm

The church is at 244 Duff Road, Ohio Township.

• Men’s breakfast will be at 8 a.m. Dec. 1 in the barn with author Dan Dupree as speaker.

• Divorce care is 7 p.m. Mondays in the farmhouse. Those going through a divorce or separation are welcome.

A special session, “Surviving the Holidays,” will be held Nov. 19. For more information, call Susan Dwyer at 724-242-0939.

• Light the Night, a kickoff of the Christmas season will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8. The free event is presented by the Urban Impact Foundation.

• “InstaChristmas: Everything Happens in an Instant” starts Dec. 2. Information: ccgf.org/Christmas

• The Primetimes group will gather at noon Dec. 6. Devotions will be offered by Hugh Moore.

There will also be a catered luncheon, with a prepaid reservation cost of $15. Clarissa Boden will play a glass harp made of drinking glasses.

For more information, call Chuck Gerdes at 724-776-1146 or Hugh Moore at 724-776-8333.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

The church is at 222 Beaver St., Sewickley. For more information, call 412-741-4552.

• The Reading Room is open on the third Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Anglican Church, Edgeworth

The church is at 326 Church Lane, Edgeworth. For more information, call 412-741-1676.

North Way Sewickley Valley

North Way Christian Community offers six locations across the Pittsburgh area, including its Sewickley Valley location.

Services for the Sewickley Valley location are held at Osborne Elementary School, 1414 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne.

For more information, visit northway.org or call 724-935-6800.

• Sewickley Valley Student Ministry for middle- and high school students meets Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Ministry Center.

Sewickley Presbyterian

The church is at 414 Grant St., Sewickley. For more information, visit sewickley presby.org or call 412-741-4550.

• Club 345 meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. every Wednesday in the Faith House. This is an after-school program for kids in grades 3, 4, and 5. Parents are asked to check their children in and to pick them up.

Kids will play games, do craft projects, and have a snack together. Contact: Brian Mack, bmack@ sewickley presby.org or 412-741-4550.

• The Men’s Huddle meets at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday in the Faith House. All men are welcome, regardless of denomination.

The group focuses on fellowship and growing in faith.

The current study is “Not a Fan” by Kyle Idelman. Books will be available at the Huddle. Please direct any questions to 412-741-4550.

• Youth Groups meet on Sundays: high school meets from 3 to 4 p.m. and middle school from 4 to 5:15 p.m. in the Faith House.

Students will have time to eat, hang out, grow in their faith alongside their peers. Contact: Mike Creamer, mcreamer@sewickleypresby.org.

• Koinonia is a women’s group that meets from 9:15 to 11 a.m. every Tuesday morning. Women gather for communion and a study. This fall, the study is “Acts for Everyone Part 2” by NT Wright.

• Knitting for Mission meets at 1 p.m. every Thursday in the Faith House. This group knits items that are specific to needs in a variety of different mission organizations. All levels of knitters are welcome.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Nar-Anon, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous are hosted at various times during the week.

Times and days are listed on the church website.

Sewickley United Methodist Church

The church is at 337 Broad St. For more information, visit sewickleyumc.org

• The monthly salad luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 6 in the fellowship hall. The menu includes a buffet of homemade salads, dessert, bottomless drink, and Pastor Russel’s homemade rolls for $8! Takeouts are also available. Please call the church office at 412-741-9430 with any questions.

• The annual cookie walk will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 15. There will be thousands of homemade cookies and candies available at $18 per pie box. All proceeds benefit the church’s general fund. Enter the Thorn Street entrance. From 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 15, Olive Brach will have a “pop-up store” at the church.

St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church

The church is at 2365 McAleer Road, Franklin Park. For more information, visit stbrendans.org or call 412-364-5974.

• The book club will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 6, to discuss “The Janissary Tree” by Jason Goodwin, a mystery set in the political and cultural turmoil of 1836 Istanbul.

• The church will hold an icon workshop Jan. 17 through 20 led by Peter Pearson, who has studied, painted and written books about icons. Participants will pray, meditate and paint an icon to be taken home. Registration fee is $250 to cover instruction and materials. For more info or to register, contact kmheston71@gmail.com.

• ESL Conversation Friends teaches conversational English to immigrants on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. New students are welcome, and volunteer tutors are needed.

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

The church is at 616 Washington St., Sewickley.

• Advent celebrations start with the Hanging of the Greens services at 8:15 and 11 a.m. Dec. 2.

• On Dec. 16, St. Paul’s Choir, directed by Agoston Solczi, presents its annual Christmas cantata during the 11 a.m. worship service.

• On Dec. 23, the St. Paul’s Sunday School children will present their Christmas pageant at 9:30 a.m. A Christmas Tea will follow the 11 a.m. worship service.

• On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve services with carols and candles, at 5 and 11 p.m.

St. Stephen’s Anglican Church

The church is at 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley.

• There will be a women’s Christmas party and cookie exchange on Dec 7.

• The Christy House will be offering Christmas lunches on Dec. 7 and 14. Info: www.ststephenschurch.net

St. James Catholic Church

The church is at 200 Walnut St., Sewickley. For more information, visit saint james-church.com.

• The singing and comedic duo G BOYZ is returning for the St. James 55 Plus Club’s Dec. 13 luncheon at Franzee’s at 1300 Merchant St., Ambridge. A buffet lunch begins at 12:30 p.m. followed by the entertainment. Door prizes, a 50-50, an ugly sweater contest, the cookie table and Mrs. Claus will be there.

To participate in the cookie table bring two plates each with one dozen homemade cookies covered in plastic wrap and labeled. Those who bring cookies have the first option to purchase cookies.

Reservations for lunch are due in the church office no later than 9 a.m. Dec. 10. Reservations must include your name, the names of your guests, your address including city, your phone number plus your check made payable to St. James 55 Plus Club for $17 for each member and/or $18 for each nonmember. Place reservations in an envelope labeled 55+ Club Attn: Lil Yankello and place in the offering basket, drop off at the Rectory or mail to 200 Walnut St., Sewickley, PA 15143 so it arrives before the 10th. If there are questions, call Lil at 724-242-5826.