Area places of worship plan upcoming events

Friday, March 1, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Beth Samuel Jewish Center

The center is at 810 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

For information, visit bethsamuel.org or contact the center at bethsamuel office@comcast.net or 724-266-5238.

• 6:30 p.m. March 1 — Shabbat Across America

• 7 p.m. March 3 — An evening with Rabbi Dr. Danny Schiff. This event is being held in a private home. RSVP is required.

• 10 a.m. March 5 — Toddler Tuesday

• 9 a.m. March 10 — Challah Bake & Take with Repair the World: Pittsburgh

• 10 a.m. March 17 — Purim Party (Hamantaschen orders being taken through March 6)

Blackburn United Methodist Church

The church is at 910 Blackburn Road, Sewickley Heights.

Christ Church at Grove Farm

The church is at 244 Duff Road, Ohio Township.

• New session of DivorceCare starts March 4. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. Mondays in the Farmhouse for those going through separation or divorce. For information, contact Susan at 724-242-0939 or go to www.ccgf.org/divorcecare.

• First Thursday Fellowship will be held at noon March 7 in Fellowship Hall. Vocals and piano with Charlie Sanders and Harry Cardillo. On the menu will be chicken pot pie, veggie tray and cookies. For information, call Chuck Gerdes at 724-776-1146.

• New session of Griefshare begins March 7. Meetings for anyone experiencing a loss are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings in the Farmhouse Great Room. For information, call Susan at 412-951-9927 or go to www.ccgf.org/griefshare.

• MOPS Kids Clothes and More Spring Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8 and 9 a.m. to noon March 9, with 50 percent off red tags. There will be deals on clothes (infant to size 18), toys, books, games, sports equipment, children’s furniture, baby accessories and maternity items. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. For questions or to be a consigner call Jaime Dray at 412-491-7539.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

The church is at 222 Beaver St., Sewickley. For more information, call 412-741-4552.

• The Reading Room is open on the third Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Anglican Church, Edgeworth

The church is at 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth. For more information, visit www. edgworth anglican.com.

Grace Orthodox Presbyterian

The church is at 1419 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne. For more information, visit www.graceopcpgh.org or call 412-741-3430.

• Weekly Lord’s Day morning instruction begins at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship is at 11 a.m. and evening worship begins at 6 p.m. Sundays.

Sewickley Presbyterian

The church is at 414 Grant St., Sewickley. For more information, visit sewickley presby.org or call 412-741-4550.

• Club 345, an after-school program for grades 3-5, meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the Faith House. Parents are asked to check their children in and to pick them up. Kids will play games, do craft projects and have a snack. Contact Brian Mack at bmack@sewickleypresby.org or 412-741-4550.

• Youth Group, for grades 6-12, meets from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sundays in the Faith House. Students have time to eat, hang out and grow in their faith alongside their peers. Contact Mike Creamer at mcreamer@sewickley presby.org.

• The Men’s Huddle meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Faith House. All men are welcome, regardless of denomination. The group focuses on fellowship and growing in faith. The current study is “Discipleship Essentials to Building Your Life in Christ” by Greg Ogden. Books will be available at the Huddle. Direct questions to 412-741-4550.

• Koinonia is a women’s group that meets from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Women gather for communion and a study. The study is “Acts for Everyone, Part 2” by NT Wright.

• Do you like to knit or would you like to learn how? Knitting for Mission meets at 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Faith House. This group knits items that are specific to needs in a variety of different mission organizations. All levels of knitters are welcome.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Nar-Anon, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous are hosted at various times during the week. Times and days are listed on the church website.

Sewickley United Methodist Church

The church is at 337 Broad St. For more information, call 412-741-9430 or visit sewickleyumc.org.

North Way Sewickley Valley

North Way Christian Community offers six locations across the Pittsburgh area, including its Sewickley Valley location.

Services for the Sewickley Valley location are held at Osborne Elementary School, 1414 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne.

For more information, visit northway.org or call 724-935-6800.

St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church

The church is at 2365 McAleer Road, Franklin Park. For more information, visit stbrendans.org or call 412-364-5974.

• Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, is March 6. Ashes will be distributed at noon and 7 p.m.

• Book Club will discuss “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan on March 7 at 7 p.m. On many “Best of 2018” lists, the book begins in 1830 with the horror of a boy’s enslavement on a sugar cane plantation in Barbados and follows his tangled relationship with his mentor and tutor as he travels to the Arctic and London.

• “Being a Modern Episcopalian” is a series of small-group discussions led Mondays at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Regis Smolko on issues facing Christians today.

• Tai chi classes are held every Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

• ESL Conversation Friends teaches conversational English to immigrants Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. New students are welcome, and volunteer tutors are needed.

• Overeaters Anonymous, which informs and encourages people on how to eat more healthfully, meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

St. Matthew’s AME Zion Church

The church is at 345 Thorn St., Sewickley.

St. Paul’s Lutheran

The church is at 616 Washington St., Sewickley. For information, call 412-741-8484 or visit www.stpauls sewickley.org.

• Worship is held at 8:15 and 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every other Tuesday.

