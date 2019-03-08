Area places of worship plan upcoming events

Friday, March 8, 2019 | 6:00 AM

Beth Samuel Jewish Center

The center is at 810 Kennedy Drive, Ambridge.

For information, visit bethsamuel.org or contact the center at bethsamuel office@comcast.net or 724-266-5238.

• 9 a.m. March 10 — Challah Bake & Take with Repair the World: Pittsburgh

• 6:30 p.m. March 15 – Sisterhood Food Fest and DARA talk

• 10 a.m. March 17 — Purim Party

• 10 a.m. March 24 – Adult Ed with Cantor Rena Shapiro: Dr. Ruth’s Inspiring Story

Blackburn United Methodist Church

The church is at 910 Blackburn Road, Sewickley Heights.

Christ Church at Grove Farm

The church is at 244 Duff Road, Ohio Township.

• First Thursday Fellowship will be held at noon March 7 in Fellowship Hall. Devotions will be offered by member Hugh Moore. Vocals and piano with Charlie Sanders and Harry Cardillo. On the menu will be chicken pot pie, veggie tray and cookies. For information, call Chuck Gerdes at 724-776-1145.

• New session of Griefshare begins March 7. Meetings for anyone experiencing a loss are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday evenings in the Farmhouse Great Room. For information, call Susan at 412-951-9927 or go to www.ccgf.org/griefshare.

• MOPS Kids Clothes and More Spring Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 8 and 9 a.m. to noon March 9, with 50 percent off red tags. There will be deals on clothes (infant to size 18), toys, books, games, sports equipment, children’s furniture, baby accessories and maternity items. Cash, check and credit cards will be accepted. For questions or to be a consigner call Jaime Dray at 412-491-7539.

First Church of Christ, Scientist

The church is at 222 Beaver St., Sewickley. For more information, call 412-741-4552.

• The Reading Room is open on the third Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grace Anglican Church, Edgeworth

The church is at 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth. For more information, visit www. edgworth anglican.com.

Grace Orthodox Presbyterian

The church is at 1419 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne. For more information, visit www.graceopcpgh.org or call 412-741-3430.

• Weekly Lord’s Day morning instruction begins at 9:45 a.m. Morning worship is at 11 a.m. and evening worship begins at 6 p.m. Sundays.

Sewickley Presbyterian

The church is at 414 Grant St., Sewickley. For more information, visit sewickleypresby.org or call 412-741-4550.

• Club 345, an after-school program for grades 3-5, meets from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays in the Faith House. Parents are asked to check their children in and to pick them up. Kids will play games, do craft projects and have a snack. Contact Brian Mack at bmack@sewickleypresby.org or 412-741-4550.

• Youth Group, for grades 6-12, meets from 4 to 5:15 p.m. Sundays in the Faith House. Students have time to eat, hang out and grow in their faith alongside their peers. Contact Mike Creamer at mcreamer@sewickleypresby.org.

• The Men’s Huddle meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in the Faith House. All men are welcome, regardless of denomination. The group focuses on fellowship and growing in faith. The current study is “Discipleship Essentials to Building Your Life in Christ” by Greg Ogden. Books will be available at the Huddle. Direct questions to 412-741-4550.

• Koinonia is a women’s group that meets from 9:15 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays. Women gather for communion and a study. The study is “Acts for Everyone, Part 2” by NT Wright.

• Do you like to knit or would you like to learn how? Knitting for Mission meets at 1 p.m. Thursdays in the Faith House. This group knits items that are specific to needs in a variety of different mission organizations. All levels of knitters are welcome.

• Alcoholics Anonymous, Nar-Anon, Al-Anon, Narcotics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous are hosted at various times during the week. Times and days are listed on the church website.

Sewickley United Methodist Church

The church is at 337 Broad St. For more information, visit sewickleyumc.org or call 412-741-9430 or The church will host their monthly salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7 in the church’s fellowship hall. The menu includes a buffet of homemade salads, dessert, bottomless drink and Pastor Russel’s homemade rolls for $8. Takeout will be available. Call the church office with any questions.

North Way Sewickley Valley

North Way Christian Community offers six locations across the Pittsburgh area, including its Sewickley Valley location.

Services for the Sewickley Valley location are held at Osborne Elementary School, 1414 Beaver Road, Glen Osborne.

For more information, visit northway.org or call 724-935-6800.

St. Brendan’s Episcopal Church

The church is at 2365 McAleer Road, Franklin Park. For more information, visit stbrendans.org or call 412-364-5974.

• A potluck Meager Meal will be offered each Wednesday in Lent beginning at 5:30 p.m. Participants are invited to bring soup, salad or bread, then view a brief presentation involving the meditations of the Rev. Richard Rohr. Small groups will then have guided discussion and silent meditation.

• Book Club will discuss “Washington Black” by Esi Edugyan on March 7 at 7 p.m. On many “Best of 2018” lists, the book begins in 1830 with the horror of a boy’s enslavement on a sugar cane plantation in Barbados and follows his tangled relationship with his mentor and tutor as he travels to the Arctic and London.

• Brendan’s Boots, the parish hiking group, will take its next walk at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood March 21, after meeting at the church at 10 a.m. The historic cemetery holds the remains of notable Pittsburghers, including Stephen Foster, Josh Gibson, Stanley Turrentine, Lillian Russell, Thomas Mellon, Harry Thaw and John Neville. Hikers will gather for lunch afterward.

• “Being a Modern Episcopalian” is a series of small-group discussions led Mondays at 11 a.m. by the Rev. Regis Smolko on issues facing Christians today.

• St. Brendan’s Adopt-a-Highway chapter will hold its next roadside litter cleanup March 30 after meeting at the church at 8:30 a.m. Participants, who must be at least 14 years old, will pick up trash at the Camp Horne Road interchange of I-279 in Ohio Township.

• ESL Conversation Friends teaches conversational English to immigrants Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. New students are welcome, and volunteer tutors are needed.

St. James Catholic

The church is at 200 Walnut St., Sewickley.

• The church will have Eucharistic Adoration Monday through Friday during Lent. Adoration begins after 9 a.m. Mass until 9 p.m., and Fridays until 6:45 p.m., followed by Stations of the Cross.

St. Matthew’s AME Zion Church

The church is at 345 Thorn St., Sewickley.

St. Paul’s Lutheran

The church is at 616 Washington St., Sewickley. For information, call 412-741-8484 or visit www.stpaulssewickley.org.

• Worship is held at 8:15 and 11 a.m. Sundays and Sunday school for all ages is at 9:30. Bible study is held at 7 p.m. every other Tuesday.

• At 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 13-April 10, the church will hold soup dinners followed by Lenten worship at 7 that are open to all.

St. Stephen’s Anglican Church

The church is at 405 Frederick Ave., Sewickley. For information, call 412-741-1790 or visit www.ststephenschurch.net.

• Weekend worship is held at 6 p.m. Saturdays and 8, 9 and 11:10 a.m. Sundays.

• The Christy House will serve lunch from 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 8. Donation for lunch is $12 for adults and $5 for children. All proceeds are a gift to various ministries and missions, particularly those involving the needs of women and children. For more information and reservations, visit www.ststephenschurch.net/christy-house.

• All who are suffering the loss of a loved one are welcome to GriefShare. The next meeting will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mar. 19 in the church library.

