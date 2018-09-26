Are you ready for the Sewickley Arts and Music Festival?

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Nicole Pampena The second annual Sewickley Arts and Music Festival will — Sept. 28 and 29 — will feature a full lineup of performers and events.

The second annual Sewickley Arts and Music Festival will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 28 and noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 29 on Broad Street.

Sponsored by Explore Sewickley, the festival will feature a full lineup of performers and events.

“Last year, the Sewickley Art and Music Festival was a success from both an event standpoint – people had a great time – and as a fundraiser for Explore Sewickley,” Alex Lancianese, Explore Sewickley Main Street Manager, said in a news release.

The festival area on Broad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic Friday and Saturday nights, and will feature live performances by artists from the Pittsburgh region and beyond.

On Sept. 29, the festival will open with street muralist Paige Landay, a graduate of Penn State University, who will be live-drawing a large, colorful mural .

Then, from 5 to 10 p.m. there will be performances by Ryan Fennell, the duo Sierra Sellers and Alex Jeffe, Blue Shift and the Granati Brothers.

Nationally touring David Bowie tribute band Bowie Live will close out Friday evening’s lineup.

On Sept. 28 the performances will start at noon with music from a group of local pre-teens. Then at 1 p.m. the Pittsburgh band The Highlevel will perform, followed by Mean Blue Planets at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m, Tru Kin will take the stage. At 4 p.m. 16-year old Elias Khouri Band will perform.

At 5 p.m. Colonel Eagleburger’s Highstepping Goodtime Band takes the stage.

Following the marching band, Pittsburgh music promoter Rich Engler’s band MEM3 will perform.

At 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh music legends Joe Grushecky and the Iron City Houserockers, who frequently share the stage with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, will begin their set. The band will be joined by Rusted Root lead singer Michael Glabicki and then there will be a super jam session that will cap off the night with special guests Jimmy Krenn and Pittsburgh Donnie Iris in collaboration with Joe Grushecky, Elias Khouri, and Rosie of Tru Kin.

“This is a killer lineup,” Engler said in a news release.

Engler is a Sewickley resident who volunteered for the second year to coordinate the music for the festival.

“All of these musicians playing together – it’s just something that you don’t get to see often. Last year was great, but this year is going to be fantastic,” Engler said.

The creative community also has several projects planned for the festival including demonstrations from the Steel City Slackers and pieces of an interactive community mural at The Sewickley Gallery and Frame Shop. The Center for Young Musicians will host their 25th Anniversary Celebration on Saturday evening as well.

Artists from around the region like Joyce Werwie Perry and D. Zoe Shutka will exhibit works at various locations, as well as other important works like the MAVUNO Festival at Sweetwater Center for the Arts, will be spotlighted with artist receptions on Friday evening.

There will also be a lineup of Pittsburgh food trucks that will include The Coop Chicken & Waffles, Cousins Maine Lobster, Sinkers & Suds, Parrot Bay Café, the South Side BBQ Company and more.

Beer sponsor Frank B. Fuhrer will provide a six-tap beer wagon, from which volunteers will be hand-pouring craft brews like Rhinegeist Cougar Blond Ale, Rhinegeist Bubbles Rose Ale, Brooklyn Lager, and Southern Tier 2X IPA, as well as Yuengling and Labatt Blue Light.

Admission to the Sewickley Art & Music Festival is free, as well as the art exhibitions and of course, shopping around the Village.

For those who want to drink alcohol, wristbands may be purchased for $2.

“People love Sewickley because it’s great at blending old and new in ways that pretty much everyone can appreciate,” Lancianese said in a news release. “With the Sewickley Art and Music Festival, we are looking forward to a great end to the summer and an exciting celebration of art and music. People love attending events like this for the experience, for socializing with their friends and neighbors. These events are proof that Main Streets like Sewickley are necessary in an online- dominated world.”