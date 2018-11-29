Are you ready for Light Up night in Sewickley? It’s Friday night
Thursday, November 29, 2018 | 6:03 AM
It’s the day before Light Up Night in Sewickley as our Christmas countdown continues.
Light Up Night starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through 9 p.m. There will be music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures and an ice carving competition and fireworks at 8 p.m.
Food trucks and restaurants will be ready for the crowd, and there will be a beer truck on Broad Street.
The food truck lineup includes: Billu’s Indian on Wheels, Bluegrass Kitchen, Bulldawgs, By The Wayside Coffee, Coop Chicken & Waffles, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Evil Swine BBQ, Las Chicas, Little Athens, Mr. Bulgogi, Pittsburgh Halal, Pittsburgh Po Boy, Schearer’s Kettle Korn, Sinkers & Suds, and Uncle Bobby’s Trolley.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. and is also available in the Sewickley Valley Hospital Parking Garage.
For more information, visit A Very Merry Sewickley website.
When you go to sleep tonight, remember that tomorrow is the night to be in Sewickley and that there are only 26 sleeps until Christmas.
Tags:Sewickley Community