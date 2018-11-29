Are you ready for Light Up night in Sewickley? It’s Friday night

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review A woman walks past a tree in the window of the Howard Hanna office at the corner of Broad and Thorn streets during Light Up Night in Sewickley on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

It’s the day before Light Up Night in Sewickley as our Christmas countdown continues.

Light Up Night starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through 9 p.m. There will be music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, ice sculptures and an ice carving competition and fireworks at 8 p.m.

Food trucks and restaurants will be ready for the crowd, and there will be a beer truck on Broad Street.

The food truck lineup includes: Billu’s Indian on Wheels, Bluegrass Kitchen, Bulldawgs, By The Wayside Coffee, Coop Chicken & Waffles, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Evil Swine BBQ, Las Chicas, Little Athens, Mr. Bulgogi, Pittsburgh Halal, Pittsburgh Po Boy, Schearer’s Kettle Korn, Sinkers & Suds, and Uncle Bobby’s Trolley.

Parking is free after 5 p.m. and is also available in the Sewickley Valley Hospital Parking Garage.

For more information, visit A Very Merry Sewickley website.

When you go to sleep tonight, remember that tomorrow is the night to be in Sewickley and that there are only 26 sleeps until Christmas.

