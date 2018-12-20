Are you finished shopping yet? There’s still time to find the perfect gifts in Sewickley

Thursday, December 20, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review A onesie for sale at Gather in Sewickley.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas (or not).

Despite the balmy-for-December temperature outside, soon it will be Christmas Day. But there’s still time to shop in Sewickley’s business district, where there are plenty of Sewickley- and Pittsburgh-themed gifts to be had. Read Tawnya Panizzi’s roundup of some of the potential Sewickley-themed gifts here .

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 5 sleep until Christmas.