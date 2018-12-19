Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? The dream has come true 5 times since 1970

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 | 6:03 AM

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas?

It’s not looking like it’s going to come true this year, but that’s the norm and not the exception in the Pittsburgh area, according to the National Weather Service’s offices in Moon.

The last five white Christmases were in 2017, 2002, 1995, 1993 and 1970. Those were the years there were 1 inch of snow on the ground at 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

Other fun facts, as shared on the NWS Pittsburgh’s Twitter feed Tuesday:

• It snowed 3.5 inches during the calendar day in 1909 and 1935. The largest, most recent amount of snowfall on a Christmas Day was in 2002, when it snowed 1.8 inches.

• There was 7 inches of snow on the ground on Christmas in 1963, and 6 inches in 1995 and 1960.

Because we live in western Pennsylvania where weather can change by the moment, there may yet be hope yet for a white Christmas.

When you go to sleep tonight, remember there are only 6 sleeps until Christmas.