Annual Halloween parade a hit in Sewickley
Saturday, October 27, 2018 | 7:33 PM
Despite the rain, costume-clad children and parents turned out to walk in Sewickley’s annual Halloween parade Saturday.
Participants followed the Quaker Valley Marching Band as they played the “Ghostbusters” theme song and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” through the town.
After the parade, participants were treated to hot dogs and drinks at the Cochran Hose Co. station and were invited to trick-or-treat at area businesses.
Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.