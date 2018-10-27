Annual Halloween parade a hit in Sewickley

Saturday, October 27, 2018

Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Participants walk along Beaver Street during Sewickley's annual Halloween parade Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Rob Milbert (left) and Stephanie Milbert of Cranberry walk along Beaver Street in Sewickley with their children Gabriella Intrieri, 11, (dinosaur) and Nathan Milbert, 6, as they trick-or-treat in the business district following Sewickley's annual Halloween parade Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review The Quaker Valley High School Marching Band is reflected in a window at Pizza Roma on Beaver Street during Sewickley's annual Halloween parade Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review A saxophone-playing ghost, part of the Quaker Valley High School Marching Band, walks past the band's trailer as Sewickley's annual Halloween parade begins Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review Dominic Scanga, 3, of Sewickley looks over a piece of candy as he and others trick-or-treat in the Sewickley business district following the town's annual Halloween parade Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review An 11-year-old pup named Snuggles, dressed as Winnie the Pooh, rests in a cart outside of the Cochran Hose Co. station after Sewickley's annual Halloween parade Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. Previous Next

Despite the rain, costume-clad children and parents turned out to walk in Sewickley’s annual Halloween parade Saturday.

Participants followed the Quaker Valley Marching Band as they played the “Ghostbusters” theme song and Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” through the town.

After the parade, participants were treated to hot dogs and drinks at the Cochran Hose Co. station and were invited to trick-or-treat at area businesses.

