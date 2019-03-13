Animal Friends hosting Bow Wow Bingo Soireé in Leetsdale

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 4:28 PM

Animal Friends will host a Bow Wow Bingo Soireé from 6 to 10:30 p.m. April 13, at the Caryl Gates Gluck Resource Center, 562 Camp Horne Road.

Attendees can enjoy beer and wine during a cocktail hour followed by a sit-down dinner. Featured events will include a No Fleas Scratch-Off Game, Chance Auction and Specialty Bingo Games. Guests also will get to mingle with the the resident dogs, cats and rabbits.

Cost is $125 per person, which includes hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine bar, dinner and two Regular Bingo Cards.

Dressy casual attire. Guests must be at least 21 to attend.

For more info and to get tickets, click here.

Tags:Leetsdale