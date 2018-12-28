Animal Friends holds annual New Year’s Rescue

More than 100 dogs, cats and rabbits will have a happier new year thanks to Animal Friends.
The annual New Year’s Rescue, now in its 22nd year, gives animals from some of the area’s more rural shelters and animal control facilities another chance to find their forever homes.
Shannon Clarke, director of communications at Animals Friends, said the Ohio Township no-kill shelter sees more foot traffic than some of the facilities in those more rural areas, which, in turn, leads to more adoptions. She said by bringing these animals to Animal Friends, it frees up more kennel space at the rural facilities so that they are able to take in more animals.
During this year’s rescue on Friday, animals were transported to Animal Friends where they were given new names (this year’s theme was birds), examined and vaccinated. The dogs also were bathed.
Eight area shelters and animal control facilities—Greenbrier Area Humane Society, Washington County Humane Society, Randolph County Humane Society, Harrison County Humane Society, Fayette Animal Control, Humane Society of Greene County, Animal Charity of Ohio and Lawrence County Humane Society—partnered with Animal Friends for this year’s rescue.
Twenty-nine animals—22 cats, 7 dogs and 1 rabbit—were adopted during Animal Friends’ priceless adoption event on Dec. 22 to make room for the new animals coming in.
Kristina Serafini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Kristina at 412-324-1405 4-digit 6405, kserafini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KristinaS_Trib.