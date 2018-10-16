Amazon appears to be settling in at Aleppo warehouse

Tuesday, October 16, 2018 | 4:51 PM

This sign is posted at the 79 North Industrial and Research Park in Aleppo where Amazon is locating in the warehouse formerly occupied by FedEX Home Delivery. This sign is in the greenspace outside an office entrance at the 79 North Industrial and Research Park in Aleppo on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. This sign directs people from Deer Run Road onto North Drive in Aleppo at the 79 North Industrial and Research Park on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. This sign directs people intoa parking lot off of North Drive in Aleppo at the 79 North Industrial and Research Park on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Previous Next

“Welcome Amazonians.”

The greeting, on a small white A-frame sign, is confirmation that Amazon is now in business at the 79 North Industrial and Research Park in Aleppo.

And there are signs outside that indicate they’re hiring.

Aleppo Manager Gwen Patterson – who can see the location from her office window – says the activity at the warehouse has increased in recent weeks. Amazon decision to locate in the township is good news for the area, she said.

“The township is always happy to have the industrial park fully occupied. Amazon’s only been fully operational for a few weeks, but we are hopeful that they will be satisfied tenants here in Aleppo,” Patterson said.

Aleppo Commissioners Chairman Matthew Doebler echoed Patterson’s comments but added that the company has had little communication with the township.

“It makes me happy to see so many people working in our area,” Doebler said.

Township officials did not know how many people will work at the warehouse.

Since summer, rumors have swirled that Amazon was locating in a 70,000-square-foot warehouse across the street from the Aleppo municipal building that until August 2017 was a FedEX Home Delivery warehouse. No one from the company or otherwise would offer details.

In July, a cardboard sign appeared on a chain link fence that read “Amazon Deliveries.”

The sign is still there, faded and weather-worn. Now, there are other signs directing Amazon business to the location. There’s a welcome sign in a back lot and other signs on Deer Run Road at the North Drive intersection near the entrance to the warehouse. Those signs include the Amazon Flex logo and an orange arrow on a blue background.

“We are excited to continue our investment in Pennsylvania to speed up delivery times for customers and provide great job opportunities for the talented workforce,” Amazon spokeswoman Amanda Ip said in a July statement.

Then, the company wouldn’t specify an Aleppo location. Ip didn’t immediately respond to requests for further comment made Oct. 16, and a person at the warehouse who opened a door said there was no one available to speak to the media.

There was a steady stream of traffic into the warehouse on Oct. 16.

If the Amazon Flex signs are an indication, the company will be using the facility as a delivery station for its Amazon Flex program that would include some full time Amazon employees, plus hundreds of independent contractors who would be making Amazon deliveries in the region, according to a description of the program on the company’s website.

The industrial park is owned by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada, which retains the CBRE real estate firm to market the location. CBRE senior associate Mateo Villa declined to comment.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.

Tags:Aleppo Community