Aleppo hit hard by wind storm

Monday, February 25, 2019 | 1:22 PM

Aleppo roads remained closed and some residents were without power Monday morning as a result of Sunday’s wind storm.

According to township Manager Gwen Patterson, portions of Glen Mitchell Road, Merriman Road and Blackburn Road were closed due to downed power lines and trees, and many residents were without power, including the municipal building and the Masonic Village.

Patterson said crews will open the roads as soon as wires are cleared by the utility company. Up-to-date information can be found on the borough’s website, aleppotownship.com.

She reminded motorists not to drive around barricades and cones.

“Turn around and find a different route,” she said.

Edgeworth police Chief John English said the borough fared better than most. He said some residents were still without power Monday morning, but there were no major problems reported.

Sewickley officials said that there were no problems or power outages reported. Representatives from Sewickley Heights and Sewickley Hills could not be immediately reached for comment.

Quaker Valley School District operated on a two-hour delay Monday to allow for debris cleanup.

Tags:Sewickley