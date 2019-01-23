Aid is available for federal employees in Sewickley area

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 1:33 PM

Tomislav Forgo

North Hills Community Outreach (NHCO) is available to assist federal employees living in the agency’s service area who are furloughed or working without pay. A nonprofit serving families facing crisis, hardship and poverty, NHCO serves nearly 50 communities in northern Allegheny County — including Aleppo, Bell Acres, Edgeworth, Glenfield, Glen Osborne, Haysville, Leet, Leetsdale, Sewickley, Sewickley Heights and Sewickley Hills — through more than 20 programs.

Federal employees who live in NHCO’s service area may receive emergency food or use its food pantries. Food pantry use is decided by zip code. The person needs to demonstrate that they are a federal employee by showing a federal ID card, paycheck or other proof of federal employment.

For all other types of assistance, NHCO’s regular income and eligibility guidelines apply. A federal employee seeking NHCO’s services should show proof that he or she lives in NHCO’s service area of northern Allegheny County north of the city of Pittsburgh, and that without his or her salary the total household income from other members of the household qualifies the family for services. For example, if the federal employee makes $40,000 a year, and the spouse who is not a federal employee remakes $40,000 a year, their household income would be $40,000 for eligibility purposes. NHCO’s programs have various eligibility guidelines.

In addition to food, some NHCO programs include utility assistance to avoid a shut off, emergency financial assistance, funds for transportation assistance such as car repairs, gas cards and bus passes, employment assistance, free legal consultations for noncriminal matters, and sharing projects such as coats, school supplies, spring cleaning items and more.

Anyone with questions may call NHCO’s main office at 412-487-6316 option 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Information about programs is also available on the nonprofit’s website at nhco.org.