‘A Very Merry Sewickley’ brings traditions new and old

Saturday, November 17, 2018 | 8:03 AM

Starting after Thanksgiving, residents and visitors to Sewickley can enjoy a number of holiday events and attractions, including a Christmas tree lot and horse-drawn carriage rides every Sunday.

Members of a planning committee shared information about the 2018 holiday season, which has been branded “A Very Merry Sewickley” in an effort to tie all of the events together under one theme. The committee includes representatives from Explore Sewickley, the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce, Borough of Sewickley and several residents.

According to Diana Kauffman of the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Village Christmas Trees lot opens Nov. 23 at 400 Bank St. The Lang and Driscoll families, who are opening the 5,000-square-foot lot for the first time this year, plan to donate 15 trees to the business district.

“They will install these trees on Beaver, Broad, Locust, and Walnut (streets), and the Sewickley Valley Chamber will light and decorate the trees. Two 14-foot trees sponsored by Frank DeLuca of Adesso Cafe and Diana Kauffman Designs will adorn the green space in front of Tull Family Theater,” Kauffman said in an email.

Starting Sunday, Dec. 2, weekly horse-drawn carriage rides will add a new touch to the holidays in Sewickley. As part of Sundays in the Village, visitors can also visit brunch-themed food trucks and local restaurants. The carriage rides offer families a free, fun activity, said Alex Lancianese, Main Street manager for Explore Sewickley.

“Sundays are such (an) important community day for so many residents. We wanted to honor those Sunday traditions while also reaching out to invite people to come to explore the businesses and restaurants for the day,” Lancianese said.

Sewickley’s holiday shopping season begins in earnest on Nov. 23, or Black Friday, as it does for retailers everywhere. But the chamber and Explore Sewickley are encouraging customers to shop small on both Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24.

Kauffman explained that shoppers can enter a Shop Small Raffle during the weekend, for the chance to win gift cards of up to $1,000. Earlybird shoppers will also receive coupons and promotions to use at Sewickley’s retail stores.

“Our Sewickley shops are known for carrying hard-to-find, exclusive items. Many items are also fair-trade, made-in-USA and also handcrafted,” Kauffman said.

Light Up Night, typically the best-attended event of the holiday season, takes place on Nov. 30. The evening features a fireworks show, two stages of live music and dance acts and at least 15 different food trucks, according to a Facebook page for the event.

This year, Lancianese said, larger-than-life ice sculptures designed by artist Rich Bubin will display in front of the Tull Family Theater. Bubin, who has been involved in Pittsburgh’s Light Up Night for many years, is also participating in a three-person ice-carving competition.

The season-long holiday campaign also includes mainstay events such as the Sewickley Santa Parade (Dec. 1) and Santa at the Station (Dec. 2), where children can visit Santa at Cochran Hose Company. In partnership with Toys for Tots, Cochran Hose is also collecting toys during the holidays and plans to set up drop boxes throughout the business district, Lancianese added.

According to Kauffman, volunteers have committed countless hours to the holiday campaign so far this year. These volunteers include chamber President Brigitte Nguyen, who designed the Very Merry Sewickley brand, and Wayneen and Charlie Driscoll, who co-chaired the holiday committee. She expressed hope that their efforts will pay off.

“Our hope is that visitors are going to experience a vibrant business district all season long. Our quaint village in its holiday setting will be the perfect shopping respite from the hectic suburbs and malls,” Kauffman said.

Sam Bojarski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.