Construction work continues on Sewickley Executive Building
Friday, August 31, 2018 | 1:24 PM
Workers from Phillips Masonry spent Friday continuing their renovations on the Sewickley Executive Building on Broad Street just west of Beaver Street. The building will be leased to a new tenant once the project is finished, a spokesman for the building’s owner, Eddy Homes, said.
