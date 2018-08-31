Construction work continues on Sewickley Executive Building

Friday, August 31, 2018 | 1:24 PM

Workers from Phillips Masonry spent Friday continuing their renovations on the Sewickley Executive Building on Broad Street just west of Beaver Street. The building will be leased to a new tenant once the project is finished, a spokesman for the buildingsճ owner, Eddy Homes, said.

