‘A Cat Lady Christmas’ program set for Dec. 12 at Sewickley Public Library

Sunday, December 2, 2018 | 1:33 AM

Chris Pastrick | Sewickley Herald

The Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St., offers a variety of programs for people of all ages. Registration, unless otherwise noted, is available by calling 412-741-6920.

Children’s programs

• A dance party for toddlers and preschoolers will be held from 6:45 to 7:15 p.m. every Thursday.

• A block party for newborns through age 6, with an adult, will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Develop hand-eye coordination and learn STEAM concepts.

Teen programs for grades 6—12

• A Super Smash Bros. Tournament will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11. There will be snacks and prizes.

• A Cat Lady Christmas will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12. Make presents for your cat while eating cat-themed snacks and watching your favorite cat videos.

• Cook up some tasty recipes during the Cook It program from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 13. No registration required.

• Gaming Wednesday will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. every week. No registration required.

• The Teen Advisory Council will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 to plan programs. Participation counts as one hour of volunteering time. Pizza, snacks and drinks will be provided.

Adult programs

• Coffee and Crafting takes place from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 11. This month’s program focuses on using glass etching cream to customize and ornament. Bring additional glass items you’d like to etch if you wish. There is a $5 materials fee for the program.

• Conversation Salon will meet for coffee and discussion from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 12. Newcomers are welcome.

• An introduction to Microsoft PowerPoint will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 13.

• Cliff(old) Notes: Exploring the Wonderful World of Coffee will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13.

• A reiki session will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 14. Learn about therapeutic touch an experience a peaceful session.

• Jeanne Zell leads the Write Now group for those who enjoy writing from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Friday.

• Sahaja Meditation is held from 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

Book groups

The Mystery Book Group will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11. This month’s selection is “Murder at the National Gallery” by Margaret Truman.

Story times

• An adaptive story time for preschool-aged children who may be on the autism spectrum or have sensory processing issues will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Following the program, children will have the opportunity to play while parents can socialize and network.

• Story time chess for ages 4—5 will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. every Monday. Each week, participants will learn about a different piece and why it moves the way it does.

• Family Story Time at Ohio Township Nature Center is held every Monday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The program features stories, crafts and songs for the entire family.

• Babies and Books will be held every Tuesday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 1:30 p.m. For children up to 24-months, with a caregiver. No older children.

• Two-Year-Old story time will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. For 2-year-olds and an adult. No older children.

• Preschool Story Time for ages 3—6 with a caregiver will be held from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. every Thursday.

