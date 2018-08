A banner day to promote Sewickley Harvest Festival

Friday, August 31, 2018 | 2:36 PM

A worker from Bartlett Tree Experts helps Sewickley public works department employees hang a banner Friday afternoon on Broad Street. The banner is promoting the annual Sewickley Harvest Festival, which will be held Sept. 8.

