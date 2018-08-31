5 reasons to spend Friday night in Sewickley

Friday, August 31, 2018 | 12:45 PM

Patrons order from the Oakmont BBQ Company food truck during the Sewickley Night Mart on Friday, June 29, 2018. The event is organized by the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce.

It’s the last Friday night of the summer and in Sewickley, that means it’s time for the last Night Mart, sponsored by the Sewickley Valley Chamber of Commerce.

The Night Mart runs from 6 to 9 p.m. Here are five reasons to make a night of it in Sewickley:

1. High energy classic rock performed by The Collisions. Listen to their show as you browse the wares for sale on Beaver Street.

2. Be awed by a performance from Pittsburgh Aerial Silks and Circus. The group is set to perform Friday evening.

3. Enjoy a popup artisan market. Get an early start on Christmas shopping and/or make an impulse buy.

4. Enjoy the beautiful weather and visit with family friends.

5. Eat. Eat. And eat some more. There’s a lineup of food trucks on Beaver Street in addition to Sewickley’s brick-and-mortar restaurants, so there’s no need to cook dinner.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @kingofgonzo.

Tags:Sewickley Community