5 questions with Shane Emery of Sewickley

Sunday, September 23, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Name: Shane Emery

Age: 23

Town: Sewickley

Occupation: Teacher

1. What skill would you like to master?

Cooking.

2. What do you do for fun of the weekend?

Hang out by the pool, watch sports, play video games.

3. What movie can you watch again and again without getting tired of?

Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back.

4. What historical figure do you admire most?

Roberto Clemente.

5. What’s your favorite season?

Summer.

