5 questions with Renee Norton of Coraopolis

Thursday, September 20, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Renee Norton of Coraopolis.

Name: Renee Norton

Age: 42

Town: Coraopolis

Occupation: Rental car coordinator

1. What’s your perfect vacation?

Anywhere outdoors in nature. Hiking. Camping.

2. Do you prefer beer or wine?

Beer. Wine gives me a headache.

3. What would you change about yourself if you could?

Be more ambitious and positive.

4. Do you think the world is better or worse because of social media?

Worse.

5. What’s your favorite pasta shape?

Rigatoni .

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.