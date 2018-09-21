5 questions with Martin Shivy of Coraopolis

Friday, September 21, 2018 | 8:33 AM

Martin Shivy of Coraopolis

Age: 64

Town: Coraopolis

Occupation: Professional driver

1. What’s your biggest pet peeve?

Roads. Nor enough flashing lights after midnight.

2. What do you hope your last meal will be?

Seafood (shrimp, salmon)

3. What animal would be cutest if scaled down to the size of a cat?

Doberman.

4. What makes you laugh?

Good comedians. Creativity. Politicians.

5. What’s your favorite smell?

Seafood.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-487-7208, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribDavidson.