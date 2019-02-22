100-year-old Blackburn Road wall preserved

Friday, February 22, 2019 | 6:00 AM

A section of historic wall has been restored, to the delight of the Sewickley Valley Historical Society (SVHS) members.

Harton Semple, president of SVHS, recently sent a letter of thanks to Sewickley Heights Borough for the sensitive preservation of a historic stone wall along Blackburn Road.

A portion of the road in Sewickley Heights was closed to motorists starting in mid-August while crews replaced a deteriorating section of the wall and a concrete-arch culvert. It reopened in late December, according to an Allegheny County press release.

Semple said Sewickley Heights assisted the county with reconstruction work on the wall, which runs along a winding stretch of road known as “Deadman’s Curve.”

The wall was constructed in 1916. According to a Sewickley Herald article from March of that year, Mrs. Oliver, widow of the prominent Pittsburgh industrialist Henry W. Oliver, financed construction of the stone retaining wall with the help of her daughter, Mrs. H.R. Rea.

“Italian masons came in on the train each day to do the work. The stone was quarried right there at the quarry on Quarry Road,” Semple said.

Eventually, a wall would stretch for nearly 2 miles, along Blackburn Road, Country Club Road, Quaker Hollow Road and Backbone Road. It wrapped nearly the entire way along the Oliver-Rea estate known as Farmhill. The Reas had built a mansion there in 1898, which stood for more than 50 years until it was razed in the early 1950s, Semple said.

“The style of the wall on Blackburn Road as far as Country Club Road is slightly different than the rest of the wall. It is crenellated, that is, it has blocks that look like teeth on the top,” he said.

The March 1916 article said that the abruptness of “Deadman’s Curve” posed a “constant menace” to drivers. In addition to a retaining wall, the construction plan financed by Mrs. Oliver included widening of the road and the installation of a concrete culvert.

Previously, Semple said, a section of wall near Heritage Valley Hospital was not repaired using the original material, in contrast to the work performed in late 2018.

The foundation of the wall along Blackburn Road “needed to be repointed, and also there was a big gap that was fixed, and they put a new wall on the inside of the big turn which wasn’t there before. But it matches the outside wall, with the same kind of crenellated top,” Semple said about last year’s repair work.

A representative from Sewickley Heights Borough did not respond to a request for comment. However, Semple credited the borough for its commitment to preserving history.

“The historical society is always there, gently reminding everyone to preserve history, and the borough is very conscious of their history,” Semple said.

